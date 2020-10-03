Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $6.66. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 2,131 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

There is no company description available for Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

