Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.74. Invesque shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 16,350 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVQ.U shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Invesque from C$7.75 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

