Qpagos (OTCMKTS:QPAG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Qpagos (OTCMKTS:QPAG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Qpagos shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,197,153 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Qpagos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QPAG)

QPAGOS, together with its subsidiaries, provides physical and virtual payment services primarily in Mexico. The company offers an integrated network of kiosks, terminals, and payment channels that enable consumers to deposit cash, convert it into a digital form, and remit the funds to merchant in its network.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Qpagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qpagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.