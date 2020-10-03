Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.95. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 219,234 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

