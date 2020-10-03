Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 28,778 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.