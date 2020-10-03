Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Shares of Directview Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DIRV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Directview shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 64,613 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $255,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

