Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.23. Galane Gold shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 38,600 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Galane Gold from C$0.67 to C$0.66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Galane Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million and a PE ratio of -115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.