River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv (LON:RMMC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.10

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Co Ltd (LON:RMMC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and traded as low as $157.09. River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv shares last traded at $161.50, with a volume of 42,389 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.29.

About River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

