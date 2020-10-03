Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.15. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 25,474 shares changing hands.

TF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.43 to C$9.80 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.76 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 63.27 and a quick ratio of 62.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.16.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

