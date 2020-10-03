Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.15. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 25,474 shares changing hands.

TF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.43 to C$9.80 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.76 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 63.27 and a quick ratio of 62.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.16.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Borqs Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04
Borqs Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04
Mentor Capital Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Mentor Capital Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Directview Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Directview Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Galane Gold Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27
Galane Gold Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.10
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.10
Timbercreek Financial Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43
Timbercreek Financial Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report