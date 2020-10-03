StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $3.01. StorageVault Canada shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 92,728 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,166 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,942.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,032.67. In the last three months, insiders bought 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Borqs Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04
Borqs Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04
Mentor Capital Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Mentor Capital Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Directview Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Directview Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Galane Gold Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27
Galane Gold Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.10
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.10
Timbercreek Financial Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43
Timbercreek Financial Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report