StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $3.01. StorageVault Canada shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 92,728 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,166 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,942.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,032.67. In the last three months, insiders bought 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

