NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.25

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and traded as low as $37.95. NN Group shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Borqs Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04
Borqs Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04
Mentor Capital Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Mentor Capital Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Directview Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Directview Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02
Galane Gold Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27
Galane Gold Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.10
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $160.10
Timbercreek Financial Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43
Timbercreek Financial Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report