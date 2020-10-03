NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.25

NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and traded as low as $37.95. NN Group shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

