Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.51. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 59,114 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mammoth Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

The company has a market cap of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million during the quarter.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares in the company, valued at $167,293.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 42.9% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,144,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 944,182 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

