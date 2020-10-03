Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.04

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and traded as low as $5.59. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 27,782 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Sam K. Wong sold 37,500 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$189,375.00.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Metates gold-silver project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

