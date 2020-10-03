WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.46

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and traded as low as $31.68. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 44,177 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 262.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 39.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

