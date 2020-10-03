Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $145.32

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and traded as low as $130.50. Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 71,658 shares trading hands.

BOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hollywood Bowl Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

The firm has a market cap of $206.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

