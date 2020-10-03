Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.67. Apollo Tactical Income Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 24,385 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $136,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

