Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $111.52

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and traded as low as $102.00. Gocompare.Com Group shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 553,158 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target (up from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.52).

The firm has a market cap of $442.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

