Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.84

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and traded as low as $26.60. Canadian General Inv shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 5,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.78 million and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.52.

Canadian General Inv Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

