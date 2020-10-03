Short Interest in Sherritt International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Increases By 12.1%

Sherritt International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,664.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMIZF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

