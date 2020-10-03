Short Interest in SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rises By 11.4%

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,527,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,370,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SSPPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

