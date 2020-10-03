IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.76

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $15.50. IEH shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications. Its products include are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to government, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, test equipment, and commercial electronic markets.

