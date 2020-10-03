Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.30

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and traded as low as $40.58. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 50,941 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.35.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

