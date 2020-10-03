Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.59

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and traded as low as $14.25. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 810 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

