Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. Eguana Technologies shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 36,334 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

