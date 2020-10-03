Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Slate Retail REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

SLTTF stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. Slate Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio comprises 36 strategic and well positioned real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres and includes two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. 61% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

