Skylark Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in September

Skylark Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,717,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 1,905,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,171.0 days.

Shares of SKLYF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Skylark has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, etc. restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, JonathanĀ“s, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Syabuyo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

