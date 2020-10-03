Skylark Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in September

Skylark Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,717,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 1,905,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,171.0 days.

Shares of SKLYF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Skylark has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, etc. restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan´s, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Syabuyo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

