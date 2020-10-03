Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 734.0 days.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $277.45 on Friday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $277.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Schindler Holding AG Participation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC raised shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

