Head-To-Head Survey: Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) vs. Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CTRA)

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mongolia Energy and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Contura Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $99.03 million 0.07 -$5.66 million N/A N/A Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.06

Mongolia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy.

Summary

Mongolia Energy beats Contura Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

