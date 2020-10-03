Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DOGEF opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $147.32.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.