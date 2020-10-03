DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.65.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.