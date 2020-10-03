Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

