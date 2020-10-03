Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.