E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.