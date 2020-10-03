Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $90,155.52 in Stock

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $90,155.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 179.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 787,729 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 12.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 77,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

