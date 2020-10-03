Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $90,155.52 in Stock

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $90,155.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
