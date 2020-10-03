Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 250,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.