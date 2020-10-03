Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $104,960.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $53,056.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $56,128.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $55,872.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $105,248.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $50,320.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $963.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 38.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

