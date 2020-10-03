Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Update

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ULTA opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.92. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

