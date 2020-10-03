Short Interest in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Rises By 24.5%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Veritone stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

