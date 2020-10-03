Head to Head Comparison: Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and Calyxt (NYSE:CLXT)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Calyxt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.10 $3.19 million $0.09 58.67 Calyxt $7.30 million 24.14 -$39.61 million ($1.21) -4.39

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Calyxt. Calyxt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bioceres Crop Solutions and Calyxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Calyxt 0 5 1 0 2.17

Calyxt has a consensus price target of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Calyxt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Calyxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.95% 6.03% 1.25% Calyxt -392.49% -77.67% -54.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calyxt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calyxt has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Calyxt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc., a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

