Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

NYSE EOG opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after buying an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $299,143,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

