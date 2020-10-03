Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

FRHLF stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

