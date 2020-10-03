ValuEngine Downgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Sell

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

