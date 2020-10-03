ValuEngine Downgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Hold

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

