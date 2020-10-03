ValuEngine Upgrades G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) to “Hold”

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $13.17 on Thursday. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

