GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $88.19 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

