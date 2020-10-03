Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $54,420.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $156,843.53.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $219,520.00.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.79 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 285.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 70.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

