Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires C$50,848.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$50,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,400.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 28th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.
  • On Friday, September 25th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 21,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,998.00.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 30,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.46.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Freehold Royalties Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities
Freehold Royalties Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities
ValuEngine Downgrades Fuchs Petrolub to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Fuchs Petrolub to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Gibson Energy to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Gibson Energy to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades G4S/ADR to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades G4S/ADR to “Hold”
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc Insider Sells $54,420.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc Insider Sells $54,420.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report