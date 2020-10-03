Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires C$50,848.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$50,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,400.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 21,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,998.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 30,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.46.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

