Insider Buying: Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) Insider Acquires 833,333 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) insider Mark Gray purchased 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.98 ($35,714.27).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

About Allegiance Coal

Allegiance Coal Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal tenements. Its principal project is the Telkwa metallurgical coal project located in the north west of British Columbia, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

