Insider Buying: Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) Insider Acquires 833,333 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Coal Ltd (ASX:AHQ) insider Mark Gray purchased 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.98 ($35,714.27).
The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.
About Allegiance Coal
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.