Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Purchases $49,472.20 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $49,472.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,513.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 million, a P/E ratio of 209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Limbach Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

