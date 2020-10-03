Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $46,748.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Christopher Day sold 896 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $51.92 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ambarella by 23.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

