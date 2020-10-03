Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Sells $44,429.15 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly A. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $48,643.16.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Freehold Royalties Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities
Freehold Royalties Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities
ValuEngine Downgrades Fuchs Petrolub to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Fuchs Petrolub to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Gibson Energy to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Gibson Energy to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades G4S/ADR to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades G4S/ADR to “Hold”
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc Insider Sells $54,420.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc Insider Sells $54,420.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report