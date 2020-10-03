Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Sells $44,429.15 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly A. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $48,643.16.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

